Witness Tip Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Fatal Campbell Shooting

A homicide suspect is in custody after his arrest Tuesday in Campbell following the shooting death of a man earlier in the day in W. Sunnyoaks Avenue, just west of Winchester Avenue.

Information from a witness in the neighborhood led to the arrest of the suspect, who has not been identified by police.

Campbell police said officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and a person down in the roadway on the 300 block of W. Sunnyoaks Avenue, where they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

A witness provided a description of a male suspect and vehicle and officers located the vehicle about a mile-and-a-half west of the shooting location at a home on Juanita Way, police said.

The suspect was arrested at that location and no other suspects were involved, police said.

CBS San Francisco reported that prior to the arrest, police vehicles were seen surrounding a white minivan in front of a home on the 1300 block of Juanita Way that had been cordoned off.

During the police activity on Juanita Way, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, which was lifted just before 3 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed. Police said the motive and details of the shooting were still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the Campbell Police Department Investigations Unit at 408-871-5190. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact 408-871-5191.