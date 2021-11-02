Los Gatos, Redwood City Men Charged in Separate Hate Crime Assaults

Two men have been charged with hate crimes in Santa Clara County for separate assaults against an Asian American woman walking her dog in Los Gatos and a 93-year-old Persian American in San Jose.

According to a press release today by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Richard Hanford, 62, of Los Gatos, told an Asian American woman: “This is America, (expletive deleted)” before striking her on a sidewalk in Los Gatos. David Greenburg, 56, of Redwood City, spit at an elderly San Jose Persian American man and told him: “Go back to your (expletive deleted) country.”

Both are charged with misdemeanor hate crime charges. Hanford, who is to be arraigned Nov. 16, faces an additional battery charge, and Greenburg faces an additional assault charge when he is arraigned Dec. 6. Each faces possible incarceration for these offenses, prosecutors said.

“Our community deeply values diversity, respects it, seeks it,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “Intolerance is not an American ideal. In these cases, it is a crime.”

The DA’s office said that around 11:45am on Oct. 5, the 6-feet-2-inch, 200-pound Hanford told the 5-feet-tall, 105-pound Asian American woman walking her dog on a University Avenue sidewalk in Los Gatos to move out of his way. When she told him he could move around her, he told her, “This is America,” and struck her twice in the face, according to the prosecutor’s press release.

At 2:25pm on Aug. 25, prosecutors said that Greenburg, a salesman, knocked on the South San Jose front door of an elderly Persian man who spoke limited English. Unable to understand what the defendant wanted, the victim said: "No English, my son will call you back."

Prosecutors said the defendant kicked the bottom screen door that the victim was standing behind and spat towards the victim. The salesman then said, according to the press release: "Go back to your (expletive deleted) country." Greenburg is alleged to have spat again in the victim's direction.

The victim's son heard this exchange and quickly walked to the front door to confront the defendant. Instead of a physical confrontation, the son decided to call the police.

“If you are the victim of a hate crime or witness one, please call your local law enforcement agency,” the DA’s office advised. Victims also can email Santa Clara County Hate Crime Prosecutor Erin West at [email protected]