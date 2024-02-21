Santa Clara Toddler Shot to Death, Mom’s Boyfriend Arrested at The Scene

Santa Clara Police early today arrested a 24-year-old Santa Clara man for the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in the apartment the suspect shared with the toddler’s mother.

The officers had responded to a 2:25am report from the woman that her live-in boyfriend had shot her son in their residence in the 3700 block of Poinciana Drive, west of the Lawrence Expressway.

SCPD officers arrived on scene within minutes of the call. The victim was located inside the residence and had suffered a gunshot wound. According to their report, CPR was performed but unfortunately the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man in the apartment where the boy’s body was found as Sergio Colin Gomez. They said he resisted arrest and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody at the scene of the homicide. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Gomez is currently in police custody and is expected to be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder, police said.

Police said Gomez is not related to the victim. They said a handgun was located at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives said today that the investigation is preliminary, and the motive is unknown at this time. Witnesses to the incident or anyone with evidence and/or information are asked to contact Detective Hagg at 408-615-4814 or email him at [email protected]

Alternatively, those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).