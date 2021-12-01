Liccardo and San Jose Police Blast Release of Two Homicide Suspects Without Bail

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the release of two homicide suspects without bail "outrageous," in a statement released late Tuesday night by his office.

“I appreciate the purpose of bail reform, but releasing a homicide suspect without bail is outrageous,” Liccardo said in the statement issued in an email at 9:49pm Nov. 30.. “The pendulum has swung too far, and it's our neighborhoods that endure the most crime that suffer as a result.”

Liccardo's statement followed two tweets at 8:31pm by San Jose Police Media Relations announcing that two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Halloween had been released without bail, and sharply critical of “the criminal justice system.”

Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, were arrested in the hours after an investigation of a shooting Oct. 31 in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Drive, where officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Anzures was booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide, while Castillo was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory to homicide, police said. Both men are San Jose residents.

The first of two tweets from police included the booking photos of the two suspects and the following message:

“Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job. Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.”

Seconds later, a second tweet added:

“Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody. Our community deserves better, the victim's family deserve better. The taking of someone's life is the ultimate crime. The system has failed.”