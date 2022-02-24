Santa Clara County Optimistic Outdoor Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted March 2

Santa Clara County, the last remaining county in the state with an indoor masking mandate for vaccinated individuals, took one step closer to lifting the order today, but stopped short of announcing it definitely will occur.
“Our COVID-19 hospitalizations are low and stable, and today we have met the new-case metric as well. These data are very encouraging, and I anticipate that our steady downward trend in cases will continue,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said today.
One more week and the masks might come off. “We are on track,” Cody said at a midday press conference.
“ If this continues, we will be able to safely transition from a requirement for indoor masking to a strong recommendation on March 2” to lift the mandate.
Cody defended “sticking to our metrics,” as the safest course in the face of declining numbers of Covid-19 in the county.
She said she is confident that her approach has helped to ensure that “everyone in our community is protected –the elderly, young children, essential workers, and those who are immunocompromised – as our community transmission settles down.”
Cody said state indoor masking requirements would still apply for unvaccinated individuals and in schools and other settings regardless of vaccination status.
Also today, San José Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a proposal to change the booster mandate for public entry on all city-owned facilities, including the SAP Center, Convention Center, and historic theaters, in response to the recent decline of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.
Liccardo proposed an end to the current booster mandate for the public entering city-owned facilities, while continuing existing testing requirements in compliance with state law.
“The booster mandate served its purpose during the Omicron surge, by encouraging attendees and visitors in public buildings to protect themselves and each other during the period when our ICU’s faced the greatest stress of rising hospitalizations,” he said in a statement. “ While this surge has run its course, we must remain vigilant about the next one.”
The county Public Health Department announced today that the seven-day rolling average for new Covid-19 cases was 501, the first day at 550 cases or lower since updated criteria for modifying the county’s universal indoor masking mandate were announced.
Cody said that if the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases remains at or below 550 for 7 consecutive days, the indoor masking requirement would no longer be mandatory beginning March 2.
State health officials will keep in place universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status in many settings, including all K-12 schools, childcare facilities, public transit, healthcare facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities.
California's Covid-19 mask requirements.
As previously announced, the three metrics that need to be met to transition the county’s universal indoor masking requirement to a recommendation are:
- At least 80% of the County population is vaccinated;
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable in the judgment of the Public Health Officer; and,
- The 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is 550 or lower for at least 7 consecutive days.
The county previously met the requirement of at least 80% of the entire population being vaccinated. Cody also confirmed the metric for Covid-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction has been met.
Permanent Pandemic Panic Pushers…
Adults can decide when & where they want to mask up –
the real issue is Freeing the Children from harmful & ineffective school mask mandates,
imposed by Gov Newsom and Teacher Unions…
The Rational Facts are that in CA Hospitals (as of Feb 24th):
ICU Bed Utilization for Covid is………… 15% (Downward Trend Continues)
Inpatient Bed Utilization for Covid is……. 9% (Downward Trend Continues)
ICU Bed Utilization (all causes) is………. 75% (STABLE)
Percent Inpatients with Covid is…………. 11% (Downward Trend Continues)
Testing Case Counts remain meaningless…
—— 3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week (21Feb2022, MBean) —–
After weeks of projecting rising or stable COVID-19 deaths,
the CDC said it expects deaths to fall through early March.
The forecast projects 6,300 to 13,200 new deaths likely reported in the week ending March 12,
and is DOWN from 5,800 to 21,700 new deaths expected in the week ending March 5.
The CDC said its ensemble forecasts are among the most reliable for COVID-19 modeling…
Two more forecasts to know:
1. Daily COVID-19 Hospital Admissions are projected to FALL nationwide over the next 4 weeks,
with 900 to 11,600 new admissions likely reported March 11,
according to the CDC’s ensemble forecast from 14 modeling groups.
For reference,
the 7-day hospitalization average for Feb. 9-15 was 8,642, a 28.8% DECREASE
from the previous week’s average.
2. The nation’s Daily COVID-19 Case Rate is expected to FALL 45% over the next 2 weeks,
according to predictive modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.
As of Feb. 19, the nation’s average Daily COVID-19 Case Rate was 34.6 per 100,000 people.
Mayo Clinic’s modeling predicts this rate WILL FALL to 18.9 per 100,000 by March 5.
The Real Issue is Freeing the Children from Ineffective and Harmful Masking in Schools.
CA PAtriot.
Here you go again repating information omitting one most important pat:
“The CDC said its ensemble forecasts are among the most reliable for COVID-19 modeling, but they cannot predict rapid changes in cases, hospitalizations or deaths. Therefore, they should not be relied on “for making decisions about the possibility or timing of rapid changes in trends,” the agency said.”
Unfortuantely we are still at risk of a major increase of more cases based on the trrneds seen in the UK. regarding BA.2 THey are now at 20% of all new cases being BA.2 and it is increasing.
Also we still are not provided with up to date trens in the US. the only solid info is that week ending Jan 30 we had 1.2% and the following week ending Feb 5 was 3.6%
The current hospitilizations data in SCC are this:
Here is a new update from Feb11, 2022 regarding regional hospital resources (https://data.thecalifornian.com/covid-19-hospital-capacity/california/06/santa-clara-county/06085/)
Kaiser Foundation Hospital Santa Clara Inpatient Beds Used 283 out of 311, meaning 88% occupied, meaning 12% available, ICU Beds Used 53 out of54 meaning 98% Occupied, 2% available.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center San Jose Clara Inpatient Beds Used 479 out of 636, meaning 74% occupied, meaning 26% available, ICU Beds Used 91 out of 95 meaning 96% Occupied, 4% available.
Regional Medical Center of San Jose Clara Inpatient Beds Used 194 out of 207, meaning 94% occupied, meaning 6% available, ICU Beds Used 36 out of 42 meaning 90% Occupied, 10% available
Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Jose Inpatient Beds Used 147 out of 171, meaning 94% occupied, meaning 6% available, ICU Beds Used 15 out of 16 meaning 94% Occupied, 6% available
Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital At Stanford Inpatient Beds Used 297 out of 345, meaning 86% occupied, meaning 14% available, ICU Beds Used 112 out of 132 meaning 85% Occupied, 15% available
El Camino Hospital Inpatient Beds Used 275 out of 410, meaning 67% occupied, meaning 33% available, ICU Beds Used 39 out of 55 meaning 85% Occupied, 15% available
Good Samaritan Hospital Inpatient Beds Used 216 out of 405, meaning 53% occupied, meaning 47% available, ICU Beds Used 47 out of 88 meaning 53% Occupied, 47% available
Stanford Health Care Inpatient Beds Used 691 out of 691, meaning 100% occupied, meaning 0% available, ICU Beds Used 110 out of 111 meaning 99% Occupied, 1% available.
Now I cannot explain why the differences between the Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Hospitals and the rest. This does seem bizarre. But one situation may be that severe Covid cases are moved out of these hospitals because they do not have sufficient treatment resources. I would think someone should interview them.
But if you take the averages of all of them we have 19% Inpatient free capacity and 14% ICU free capacity. BUT I suspect the numbers from the outliers are artifact thus must not be counted, thus if we remove those two from the list we have only 12% free Inpatient Beds and only 5% free ICU beds
The Medical stress is still HERE!!!
And if the the week ending Feb 11 uncovers a 8% of all cases being BA.2, then we are already in big trouble, because that indicates cases doubling every week. And many doctors are very concerned about that.
Many are already saying dropping infection control measures are a BAD idea!!!
The Dems are running from mandates faster then they ran from de-fund the police 😂.
It is truly amazing what a pending election can accomplish. 😱🤔. Whatever you do, do not buy into the💩 that they have changed. They will only change long enough to get reelected.
How about Cody instead be terminated today. She has still yet to produce data from a single controlled study proving why we should have been masked or locked down in the first place. We should also be saying goodbye to all the incompetents on the board of supervisors. Think about this next time you have a chance to vote. Masks and lockdowns come back next flu season and every flu season from here on out unless we demand data and we hold those accountable when they fail to provide it. Without question, the masking rules and lockdowns should have ended the day that the national guard emergency hospital tents at the county fairgrounds were shutdown because we knew we had plentiful hospital space. Not 7 days after that but on that very day 2+ years ago we should have completely reopened and rejected all of the stupidity about masking in Walmart but not in restaurants and bars or when dancing but you have to wear them while singing in church. Our lives and businesses were needlessly and permanently harmed. Our children lost years of proper education and quacks like Cody hurt children so much that the CDC had to come out with new guidelines with delayed timelines for when children will develop speech. Shame on Cody and all the others who have done this to a generation of children. Shame on all of us voters for allowing it. Hopefully, someday our children will be able to forgive us as they look back on being forced to eat outside in the sun at school coming home sun burned. Eating outside in the cold yet they can stay warm inside with all their same friends for class. Shame on all of us.