Los Altos Appoints BART Deputy Chief as New City Police Chief

City officials in Los Altos have announced the appointment of Angela Averiett as police chief.

“I am humbled to serve the Los Altos community as the police chief and eager to get to work,” Averiett said. “My commitment to safety, accountability, fairness, and equity will strive to ensure the well-being of all who live, work, and travel through Los Altos.”

Averiett has more than 25 years of experience in policing and law enforcement. She most recently served as deputy chief for BART's Police Department, where she created and implemented the Progressive Policing and Community Engagement Bureau, aiding individuals within the BART system experiencing homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

She obtained her bachelor's degree in leadership and organizational studies from St. Mary's College. She is also a graduate of the Alameda County Leadership Academy and the Los Angeles Police Department Leadership Academy.

Averiett currently serves on a number of organizations, including the California Association of Hostage Negotiators and Women Leaders in Law Enforcement.

“Chief Averiett has a proven record as a dynamic and respected leader in public safety,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “She joins Los Altos at a critical time and will advance, listen, and lead the discussion on community-oriented policing.”

Averiett will assume her position as chief Aug. 1 and is replacing former Chief Andy Galea, who retired on July 1 after more than 14 years with the department, city officials said.

Averiett will oversee the city's 32 sworn officers and 17 other personnel.