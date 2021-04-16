SJPD Seeks Information on Wednesday Night Fatal Shooting

San Jose police are investigating a fatal shooting this week, the city’s 12th homicide of the year, the San Jose Police Department said Friday.

Officers responded around 5:15pm Wednesday to the 900 block of North Fourth Street after receiving a report of a person being shot.

A man was found at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, the SJPD said.

The man’s identity was not available Friday morning as his next of kin have yet to be notified.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting pointed officers toward a nearby residence, where they believed a potential suspect was located.

A group of special operations officers entered the residence to find the suspect suffering from one self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the SJPD. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the SJPD’s Homicide Unit at 408.277.5283. Anonymous tipsters can also contact the city’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.