Police Find Body in Home After Standoff in San Jose Ends

A woman was found dead inside a San Jose residence on Monday night, hours after San Jose police responded to reports of shots fired from inside.

A man was in custody after surrendering to San Jose police officers following a standoff near Watson Park east of downtown San Jose, which lasted more than two hours, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting was reported to police just after 6pm in the 300 block of North 20th Street. San Jose police officers responded and later called in a special operations team after the male suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

After the man surrendered at 8:38pm, a female victim was found dead inside by police. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.