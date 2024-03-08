Friday, March 8, 2024
November Ballots for SJ City Council Emerge from Primary

By / 0

While Tuesday’s Primary Day was not a strong day for incumbent San Jose City Council members, unofficial results with about half the ballots counted revealed one outright winner, plus the likely pairings for November in all but one district.

The margins were wide enough to guarantee an outright victory for David Cohen in District 4, plus the likely General Election opponents in three other council races: Michael Mulcahy v. Olivia Navarro in District 6, incumbent Domingo Candelas v. Tam Truong in District 8 and incumbent Arjun Batra v George Casey in District 10. In District 4, incumbent David Cohen and Kansen Chu were the only primary election candidates.

In District 2, Joe Lopez held a comfortable position over four other candidates, but Pamela Campos, Babu Prasad and Vanessa Sandoval were in a tight battle for the second ballot position, as of March 8

As expected, Mayor Matt Mahan easily won re-election, avoiding a November runoff with more than 87% of the ballots.

Candelas, who was appointed to the post last year, led Truong by fewer than 600 votes in District 8. Another council appointee, Batra in District 10, trailed Casey by more than 300 votes at the vote-counting’s halfway mark.

Here are the details of Tuesday’s vote, with more votes being counted through March 12:

Mayor

  • *Matt Mahan    88,254
  • Tyrone Wade      12,283

Council District 2

  • Joe Lopez     2,995
  • Pamela Campos  1,874
  • Babu Prasad    1,815
  • Vanessa Sandoval   1,533

Council District 4

  • *David Cohen  5,392
  • Kansen Chu     3,763

Council District 6

  • Michael Mulcahy   5,314
  • Olivia Navarro    3,741
  • Angelo Pasciuti   1,649
  • Alex Shoor    1,982

Council District 8

  • *Domingo Candelas  5,070
  • Tam Truong     4,448
  • Sukhdev Bainiwal    3,431
  • Surinder Dhaliwal    264

Council District 10

  • George Casey    5,387
  • *Arjun Batra     5,042
  • Lenka Wright   3,421

* Incumbent

This report was updated at noon March 8.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.

