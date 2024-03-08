November Ballots for SJ City Council Emerge from Primary

While Tuesday’s Primary Day was not a strong day for incumbent San Jose City Council members, unofficial results with about half the ballots counted revealed one outright winner, plus the likely pairings for November in all but one district.

The margins were wide enough to guarantee an outright victory for David Cohen in District 4, plus the likely General Election opponents in three other council races: Michael Mulcahy v. Olivia Navarro in District 6, incumbent Domingo Candelas v. Tam Truong in District 8 and incumbent Arjun Batra v George Casey in District 10. In District 4, incumbent David Cohen and Kansen Chu were the only primary election candidates.

In District 2, Joe Lopez held a comfortable position over four other candidates, but Pamela Campos, Babu Prasad and Vanessa Sandoval were in a tight battle for the second ballot position, as of March 8

As expected, Mayor Matt Mahan easily won re-election, avoiding a November runoff with more than 87% of the ballots.

Candelas, who was appointed to the post last year, led Truong by fewer than 600 votes in District 8. Another council appointee, Batra in District 10, trailed Casey by more than 300 votes at the vote-counting’s halfway mark.

Here are the details of Tuesday’s vote, with more votes being counted through March 12:

Mayor

*Matt Mahan 88,254

Tyrone Wade 12,283

Council District 2

Joe Lopez 2,995

Pamela Campos 1,874

Babu Prasad 1,815

Vanessa Sandoval 1,533

Council District 4

*David Cohen 5,392

Kansen Chu 3,763

Council District 6

Michael Mulcahy 5,314

Olivia Navarro 3,741

Angelo Pasciuti 1,649

Alex Shoor 1,982

Council District 8

*Domingo Candelas 5,070

Tam Truong 4,448

Sukhdev Bainiwal 3,431

Surinder Dhaliwal 264

Council District 10

George Casey 5,387

*Arjun Batra 5,042

Lenka Wright 3,421

* Incumbent

This report was updated at noon March 8.