No Injuries Reported after San Jose Man Shoots at Police

San Jose police arrested a man early this morning after he allegedly shot at officers during a welfare check.

Shortly before 5am, March 29, officers arrived in the area of Ross and Leigh avenues for a welfare check at a residence.

Upon arrival, a man armed with a gun was standing outside of the target house, San Jose police said on social media.

According to police, officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect but he fired at least one round at them.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were hit, and the suspect eventually surrendered after a lengthy negotiation, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody at 6:26am, police said. Police closed Leigh Avenue from Robin to Potrero drives.

They also shut down Ross Avenue from Foxworthy to Leigh avenues, and Orange Grove Drive from Rustic Drive to Leigh Avenue.