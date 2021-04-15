UPDATE: San Jose Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody

Police evacuated homes in the area of North 4th Street, where a shooting suspect barricaded himself Wednesday night. As of 9am Thursday, the suspect had been taken into custody.

The scene that was evacuated is the same area where police found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting reported at 5:15pm Wednesday in the 900 block of North 4th Street. On Thursday morning, San Jose police said they'd classified the shooting a homicide, marking the city's 12th homicide this year.

Shortly after 8pm Wednesday, San Jose police said they had closed North 4th Street in both directions from East Hedding Street to East Younger Street. They also closed between 3rd and 5th streets. Police urged resident to avoid the area.

Though officers have not released information on the shooting motive, at 8:48am on Thursday, officials said they'd taken the suspect into custody after a self-inflicted gunshot wound that was potentially life-threatening.