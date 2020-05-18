Santa Clara County Releases COVID-19 Case Data by ZIP Code

Three-and-a-half months after COVID-19 surfaced in Santa Clara County, health officials have finally released data on the number of cases in each ZIP code.

The new information comes after The Mercury News released its own analysis, which showed that people in poor, predominantly Latino neighborhoods in San Jose are dying of the virus at much higher rate.

According to the health department’s coronavirus data dashboard, 31 percent of the 2,453 COVID-19 cases in the county are located within five ZIP codes in East San Jose.

As of today, there are 222 cases in 95116, 194 cases in 95127, 154 cases in 95122, 107 cases in 95111 and 102 cases in 95112. Three of those ZIP codes—95116, 95127 and 95122—were included in the Merc’s analysis that found more than a third of the first 100 victims of COVID-19 lived in four ZIP codes on the East Side of San Jose. In 95116, 104 of those cases have been attributed to residents at Canyon Springs Post-Acute Care.

San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco says the pandemic has “highlighted the inequities” in the city. “We know what the prime elements are to help [COVID-19] run like wildfire, which is close contact,” she told San Jose Inside. “In the East Side, we live in very close proximity, very crowded conditions and multi-generational households.”

The District 5 councilwoman added that many of her constituents are also essential workers, exposing them to the virus at higher rates than individuals living in wealthier parts of the city. In contrast, Almaden Valley, which has one of the highest median incomes in San Jose per recent census data, has only 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To help stop the spread and isolate people with COVID-19, Carrasco said the city and county need to conduct more testing. Earlier this month, two testing sites opened up in East San Jose: one at James Lick High and the other at PAL Stadium.

“Especially for a community that is aging, intergenerational and lives in over crowded conditions, that’s critical,” she said of testing. “You have to make sure that the workers are healthy when they come [to work] at the very least.”

Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, who represents Campbell, Santa Clara and parts of San Jose, has been one of the many local elected officials who have pushed the health department to release the number of cases by ZIP code.

In a statement, she applauded officials for finally releasing the information. “Throughout this shelter in place, now almost 10 weeks in, our community has been vocal about the level of information that they need to see from us in order to trust the decisions being made,” she said. “I am glad to see that our County is providing additional information to our residents in every iteration, including today’s addition of cases by zip codes.”

Related

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.