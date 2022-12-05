Mayor Liccardo Joins Mayor-elect Mahan to Press City Council to Hold Special Election

Post-election San Jose City Council meetings are often mundane, but today’s 5pm special meeting is poised to be contentious, pitting lame-duck council members against the current mayor and the mayor-elect, with the political make-up of the new council on the line.

Today will be the first of two meetings to discuss in detail what will happen to the vacant seats: Whether to hold a special election in the spring to fill council vacancies for District 8 and 10.

According to the City Charter, the council could decide to leave the two district seats vacant until elections are final – as soon as a May vote or as late as an August runoff vote – or it could appoint interim council members to serve until special elections, or avoid an election altogether and appoint council members to serve the full four-year term.

Precedent would dictate a special election, but opponents warn this could be costly and leave residents of District 8, including the Evergreen area of East San Jose, and District 10, including the Almaden and Blossom Valley areas of South San Jose, unrepresented for months.

The vacancies were created by the November election, when District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas was elected as the District 1 representative on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan was elected mayor.

In the runup to this evening’s vote, Mahan, joined today by Mayor Sam Liccardo, is pressing for special elections.

Other political forces, including some council members and the politically powerful county Building and Construction Trades Council, are campaigning for appointments to fill the vacancies. Organized labor supported Mahan’s opponent in the mayor race, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, a former city council member.

Mahan spent the weekend encouraging city residents to speak out on the issue at the council meeting, and circulating a petition in favor of special elections.

Mahan and Liccardo will be holding a 4:15pm rally outside City Hall to press their case.

Council members have vacated seats mid-term several times in the past 30 years. In every instance, the council held special elections, most recently in 2015. The council on one occasion appointed an interim council member pending the results of a special election, and has never appointed a council member to fill a remaining term.

“Our city council will decide whether the people should vote to choose their representatives or whether our leaders should be chosen by the political insiders,” Mahan said in a statement. “Thousands of you have already signed our petition supporting letting the people vote for their own leaders. Today, I want you to take it one step further. I want to request that you join me in asking my colleagues on the city council to stand up for the people and vote for a special election so the people can choose who represents them on the city council.”

Newly elected council members Rosemary Kamei (DIstrict 1), Omar Torres (District 2) Peter Ortiz (District 5) and Bien Doan (District 7) will take their oaths of office next month, along with Councilmember Pam Foley, who was re-elected with no opposition.

Four council members voting today – Magdalena Carrasco, Maya Esparza, Chappie Jones and Raul Peralez – leave the council at the end of this month.

However they are chosen, the six new members of the 2023-24 city council, plus a new mayor, are likely to shake up political alignments.

Four districts in San Jose gained new representatives in the 2022 elections: Rosemary Kamei in District 1 (West San Jose), Omar Torres in District 3 (downtown and north San Jose), Peter Ortiz in District 5 (East San Jose) and Bien Doan in District 7 (South Central San Jose around Story and Tully roads).

And, because of the City Charter change approved by voters last month, Mahan will serve just two years, with a new mayoral election plus council elections in 2024.

A special election will be costly.

Michael Borja, a spokesman for the county Registrar of Voters, released a report that said a May 2023 special election for the two vacant San Jose City Council seats, would cost between $3.9 million and $5.8 million, with costs for runoff elections, if necessary, in the range of $1.9 million to $2.8 million per council seat.

The Democratic Central Committee/South Bay Labor Council aligned wing is pushing for appointment of new council members because they currently control the majority of the council while Mahan, a moderate mayoral candidate, wants an election.

In a statement, Mahan conceded that “no one likes spending millions of taxpayer dollars to run special elections. But we’re talking about the election of representatives to help manage a $6 billion annual city budget. Spending less than one-tenth of 1% of one year’s annual budget on an election is a small price for democracy.”

“Our most important priority must be to empower the people—not the insiders,” he said. “And that is well worth the small amount we will spend. And let’s be clear: Having the voters choose their leaders will save money in the long run. Because when we elect our leaders they reflect our values—not the needs of City Hall insiders.”

Mahan suggested that “a much cheaper, all-mail election without costly polling stations in which ballots would be returned by postal service or to drop-off locations. It’s a common sense solution, especially considering that 93% of San Jose voters in the last election mailed or dropped off their ballots.”