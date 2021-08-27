San Jose City Hall Veteran’s Exit Clouded with Confusion

A San Jose City Hall mainstay has moved on, but not far—just five blocks away from the old office.

Omar Torres is no longer the Deputy Chief of Staff for San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco. He recently started working with the San Jose Downtown Association as a “business resiliency manager” for the downtown, Alum Rock and Monterey business corridors.

The 39-year-old’s been enjoying being in “rest and relaxation mode” since his last day on the last Friday of June.

However, disagreements have emerged around whether his exit was a smooth one.

Fly caught wind of whispers from community members that Torres and his boss got into a heated screaming match which echoed throughout the 18th floor—where councilor offices are perched. Speculation is that the breakup is rooted in disagreements about the contentious discussions around San Jose’s Berryessa Flea Market, which has fought to stay alive amid development of the area.

Based on several conversations with employees on the top floor, it was no secret Torres and Carrasco’s relationship has been historically tumultuous, but no one could say for certain what happened between the two. With tension historically coming from both sides, sources say the breakup isn’t shocking.

Publicly, Torres and Carrasco are a united front, denying any bad blood between them. While Carrasco admits to the occasional passionate debate, she said they remain close friends and open to rejoining forces in the future; Omar agreed, adding he still considers her his “jefa," which translates to "boss."

So, where’d this explosive story or fabricated gossip come from?

Torres assumes it’s because he’s not well liked by political circles on either side of the aisle, while Carrasco blames the vicious election season for poisoning Fly’s tip lines with lies.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.