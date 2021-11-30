Should San Jose Spend a Quarter-Million on More Automatic License Plate Readers?

Glass shards and merchandise were strewn along the floor of Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district, early Wednesday morning. The shop’s Instagram account informed patrons that although everyone was safe, their brews, teas and treats would be available later than usual. The post was flooded with more than 1,000 likes.
The scene is one of the latest in what has been portrayed as an increased trend of "smash-and-grab" robberies in the Bay Area. Other cities such as Concord, Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward have all experienced similar crimes in recent weeks, and both local district attorneys and Governor Gavin Newsom have vowed to crack down and prosecute those arrested for the offenses.
The bail for two suspects in Santa Clara County was set at $2 million.
It's a problem San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hopes to address with increased surveillance in his city—namely via automatic license plate readers, a technology leveraging cameras to capture and store license plate numbers and locations, which can then be used to aid police investigations. As practical as it may sound, it’s a technology that has come under increased scrutiny by privacy advocates in recent years.
"You shouldn't sell out the privacy of everyone in your city to protect a few retail stores," says Dave Maass, director of investigations at the San Francisco-based nonprofit the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “[The technology] collects data with the assumption that everyone is under investigation or that everyone is a potential criminal."
The San Jose Police Department already uses ALPRs and, according to its duty manual, currently keeps the data for 12 months. According to Maass, the data would ideally only be stored for three days or less. During the past legislative session, the EFF supported Senate Bill 210, which would have required records of cars not of interest to law enforcement be deleted 24 hours after being collected. (The bill has been held in committee.)
But Mayor Liccardo is proposing the city spend $250,000 to expand its deployment.
In a press conference last Wednesday, Liccardo said funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a bill passed in March 2021 to stimulate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilmembers Magdalena Carrasco and Matt Mahan also signed onto the proposal.
“We know that with technology, our officers are able to do more," Liccardo says. “[They’re] able to apprehend many who have been involved in these organized criminal efforts, and we want to ensure they have the resources they need.”
Yet, a recent investigation by the EFF found that 1.6 million plates were scanned and stored in 2020 by SJPD. Of those, only 1,509 led to a successful match of a vehicle of interest to law enforcement—a 0.089% success rate. It's unclear how many of those hits led to arrests. The same investigation found this trend to be true across more than 80 other departments across California.
It's a ratio that Brian Hofer, chair of Oakland's Privacy Advisory Commission, says simply isn’t worth the price tag.
“It’s a statistical zero,” he says. “We might as well just stand out on the corner and yell into the wind. It’s going to have the same effectiveness.”
Hofer and Oakland’s Privacy Advisory Commission recently proposed a two-year moratorium on Oakland police’s use of the technology. The Oakland City Council will likely take up the motion in January. Hofer noted that the lack of detail in Liccardo's proposal is also of concern, including its price tag.
“What analysis leads you to believe that a quarter million dollars’ worth of license plate readers is going to stop a mob from going into a mall?” he says. “The price of license plate readers has dropped quite a bit recently, so they’re either getting a ridiculous number of readers, it’s a really long contract or they bought all sorts of bells and whistles with it. San Jose’s not a small city, but that's a lot of money.”
Hofer noted the average installation runs around $50,000. The town of Los Altos Hills will be shelling out $110,000 for installation and the first year of service for ALPRs in its community, while the city of Santa Clara is paying $33,000 the first year and $30,000 annually for its system of cameras.
Many Bay Area jurisdictions, including San Francisco, Oakland, Palo Alto and Santa Clara County, have laws requiring details in proposals for the adoption of any surveillance technology, including reports on where and how the technology will be deployed.
Liccardo's current proposal is very light on specifics, but it does state that in the first quarter of 2022, staff will “review City policies regarding the collection, use, and retention of LPR data, and to consider changes where appropriate.”
In 2015 then-Councilmember Johnny Khamis proposed attaching license plate readers to San Jose garbage trucks—an idea Liccardo also supported, albeit while raising questions about civil liberties.
"Any time you're putting cameras out in public, I think we're all concerned about that," Liccardo told reporters at the time.
But if he has those concerns now, he did not express them in the proposal or in the accompanying press conference. Liccardo’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
"Politicians feel this pressure in this hysteria climate we live in, driven by the media that they have to do something," Hofer says. "And, unfortunately, people fall back into the old way of thinking: pour more money down the drain."
The San Jose City Council will be meeting at 11am Nov. 30, and voting on this proposal after press time. This article will be updated online when the story develops.
“only 1,509 led to a successful match of a vehicle of interest to law enforcement” … that is 1,509 crime leads which seems like a good start.
Pro-crime groups will object…
It is unfortunate that Liberal Pro-Crime Policies require more and more intrusive ways to stem the exploding crime rates.
But it only takes 1 out of 1.6 million plates scanned to solve the biggest & best planned crimes and murders.
Just like Facial Recognition software which has already caught imposters trying to use fake ID to enter the USA and rescued many children from the sex trafficking trade.
“Facial Recognition At US Airports & Land Borders: How It Works and Where It’s Used”
“….human beings generally have a success rate of around 50% when trying to match a stranger in a lineup to a photo.
Facial recognition software, on the other hand, is claimed to be accurate 96-99% of the time.”
“As of June 2020, nearly 300 individuals have been intercepted attempting to enter the U.S. under a fraudulent identity. Beyond violating laws against illegal entry, passport fraud fuels many other types of crime, including human trafficking and drug smuggling.”
“Since 2015, the nonprofit group Thorn has provided a tool called Spotlight, which uses facial recognition among other technologies to help investigators find underage sex trafficking victims in online ads. Spotlight has reportedly been used in 40,000 cases in North America, helping rescue 15,000 children and identify 17,000 traffickers. “
“a 0.089% success rate…We might as well just stand out on the corner and yell into the wind.”
That’s nearly one in a thousand. The main street in my neighborhood must have thousands of vehicles per day. That means one or more hits every day, which seems somewhat successful. The privacy advocates should focus on the potential for abuse rather than cost effectiveness.
Not sure what this has to do with the smash-and-grab scenario at the start of the story. Any commercial landlord or tenant should already be motivated to have video cameras on their property. If the thieves are using their own vehicles, presumably the cops know who they are. If not, the two times to associate those individuals with the vehicle are when it was stolen and when it was used for the getaway. The EFF report quotes a police chief who claims “reductions in stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles and an increase in the recovery of stolen vehicles”.
The .089 “success rate” isn’t accurate. The denominator should NOT be number of plates scanned – but number of license plates queried. IF they queried 15,000 plates and found 1509 plates of interest, that would be 10% success rate. If they queried 60000 plates that would still be a helpful 2.5%. The biggest concern isn’t storing of data, but who is searching for what and why. This system is ripe for abuse. Every querie should be posted to the internet, and audited by an external agency.
Red herring of a title. On any given day, 99.99% of the license plates will be of no value to Law Enforcement.
Why?
The 99.99% are Law Abiding!
Of the millions of faces police officers see everyday, only a small fraction of them belong to criminals. Just how helpful are eyeballs?
Yes, I agree with others, the statistical headline here is ridiculous. This should be a no-brainer to folks. License plate readers are a very minor step – frankly, we should have cameras on every public street so that no criminal can retreat from a crime without their path of travel being tracked, their getaway vehicle being identified, and their license plate being read.
To some this might be an “hysterical” climate, but regular people are tired of having their mail and packages stolen or their homes broken into and knowing that even with footage of the suspect in hand SJPD will do nothing because they are stretched too thin. Making law enforcement’s job easier is a *GOOD* thing.
