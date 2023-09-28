San Jose Woman Who Shot at Deputies in Car Chase Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

A woman who fired a shotgun at Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies as she fled in a high-speed chase has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Joanna Macy-Rodgers, 27, of San Jose, went on what District Attorney Jeff Rosen described as a "wild west" crime spree on Valentine's Day 2019 with accomplice Mark Morasky, who was shot and killed by police.

Macy-Rodgers and Morasky caught the attention of law enforcement around when deputies observed an SUV illegally park at the Ohlone-Chynoweth Light Rail Station in San Jose.

When deputies approached, Morasky sped away. A chase ensued, and Macy-Rodgers fired a shotgun from the SUV at the deputies multiple times, striking one of their vehicles with buckshot and also lodging buckshot in a bystander's car, prosecutors said.

The suspects' SUV continued to speed the wrong way down state Highway 87 during rush hour, going all the way to Communications Hill in San Jose, where both Morasky and Macy-Rodgers exited the vehicle. They then carjacked a UPS truck at gunpoint and forced the driver to drive them away.

When the UPS truck stopped at First Street near Trimble Road, Macy-Rodgers surrendered. Morasky remained with the driver, whom he held hostage for nearly 40 minutes. Eventually the driver convinced him to let him go.

About two hours later, Morasky tried to make an escape in the UPS truck, but deputies and San Jose police blocked the truck with armored vehicles. Morasky pointed a weapon at the officers and ran from the truck toward an area where press had gathered behind police barricades. That was when an officer shot Morasky with a service rifle and killed him.

Macy-Rodgers pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder of a peace officer, a gun allegation, a carjacking charge, and a hostage/false imprisonment charge. She is facing life in prison, prosecutors said.