Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students

Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school.

Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

In September, the Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault that had occurred between 2016 and 2017.

Deputies said Thai sexually assaulted two students during an after school art program. They did not identify the school. In 2020, Thai located the juvenile victims through social media and attempted to communicate with them.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Thai, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday in San Jose.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking any juveniles who had inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500.