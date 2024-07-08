Deputies Nab Two Cupertino Armed Robbery Suspects

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men suspected of armed robberies in Cupertino early Saturday, after a vehicle pursuit through several cities ended in a foot chase off Highway 85.

Deputies arriving at the 7-Eleven on McClellan Road in Cupertino at about 12:39am Saturday learned that two men wearing masks and gloves had stolen money from the cash register while brandishing a firearm, and left in a getaway vehicle.

At the same time, dispatch received a call about a robbery at a nearby 7-Eleven on Homestead Road in Cupertino.

Deputies worked with the California Highway Patrol to locate the suspected getaway vehicle in Redwood City. A vehicle stop was initiated, but the driver allegedly failed to yield and led police on a chase through several San Mateo County cities.

Eventually the suspects' vehicle got onto state Highway 85 near U.S. Highway 101. Law enforcement deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle, which worked, but the suspects got out of the vehicle and led deputies on a foot chase. Both were eventually apprehended.

Deputies said they found a loaded firearm on one of the suspects and a second firearm in the vehicle.

Arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy, evading while driving recklessly, violently resisting arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm were Yosmar Castro-Cardona, 21, and Jose Herrera, 24. Police said Herrera had an outstanding warrant for another alleged robbery.