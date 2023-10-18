Murder Victim Identified as Modesto Mother of Five

A woman who was found dead last week just east of San Jose was identified Tuesday by the Santa Clara County Coroner as Jami Narvaez, 35, of Modesto.

Narvaez was found on Oct. 9 in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County in the 2200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies released no forther details in the case.

A fundraiser started by Narvaez's sister on GoFundMe for her family and five children had raised more than $2,300 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

“My sister was very loved by many people, she had a big heart,” her sister wrote on the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4qujb-jami-narvaez.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.