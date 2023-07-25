San Jose Police Arrest Gilroy Man, 4 Teens for Home Invasion, Attempted Murder

A 20-year-old Gilroy man and four juveniles were arrested last week in connection with a home invasion and shooting at a South San Jose home two weeks ago.

Evan Haley, of Gilroy, was arrested July 18 at a Santa Clara residence and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

The four teens who allegedly participated in the July 11 home invasion in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose, near Blossom Hill and Highway 101 were also arrested on warrants based on information developed by San Jose detectives and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Officers said they responded to a home invasion, and found a victim who had been shot at least once. Police said the victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting.

Robbery detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their residences, which yielded five handguns (one Ghost Gun and four unregistered), extended gun magazines, drum magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4166.