Shootout in Santa Teresa Leaves Two San Jose Cops, Suspect Injured

Two San Jose police officers were injured in a shootout Thursday night in the city's Santa Teresa neighborhood.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that around 10:30 p.m., officers were investigating a disturbance in the 6100 block of San Ignacio Avenue when they made contact with an armed man who allegedly shot at them and hit two officers. They returned fire and took the suspect into custody after.

Both officers were transported to local hospitals. The suspect was also injured and was sent to a hospital, the San Jose Police Department said.

San Ignacio Avenue is closed from Bernal Road to Great Oaks Boulevard. Westbound Bernal Road is also shut down from Monterey Road to San Ignacio Avenue. The public is advised to avoid the affected roadways.

San Jose police said they are investigating the shooting.