Morning Shootout with Police Sends Suspect in Two Murders to Hospital

San Jose police this morning shot and wounded a murder suspect barricaded in an Edendale residence.

The shootout in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in San Jose followed a 9-mile chase from the scene of Tuesday evening killing in East San Jose. During the chase, and at the scene of the barricade, police said the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries," the police department reported at 8:30am on its media relations Twitter feed. The suspect’s condition was not reported, as of 9:45am.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at Special Operations personnel… The suspect is responsible for two homicides in the past 12 hours,” police tweeted at 8:30am.

Police reported no other injuries.

Police reported at 5:02am that a suspect in murders Tuesday in San Jose and Modesto had barricaded himself inside a house.

The suspect was responsible for a homicide that was reported at 7:11pm in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of East San Jose.

“Hours later he committed a second homicide in the City of Modesto,” police reported at 8:45am. “He returned to San Jose sometime after the Modesto homicide.”

After a nine-mile predawn car chase from Mt. Pleasant, in which officers were fired on, the suspect was surrounded at the Edendale residence, police said. They reported at 5:30am that some nearby residents had been evacuated after the suspect fired additional shots at officers.

Police released no further details about the identity of the victims, or the motives for the killings.