49ers Announce $200M in Upgrades to Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers and Levi's Stadium today announced $200 million in upgrades to the Santa Clara stadium in preparation for the hosting of FIFA World Cup matches and the Super Bowl in 2026.

In a statement, the NFL team said the improvements – the first major renovation since it opened 10 years ago – “will enhance the fan experience and maintain the building's status as a world-class venue.”

Levi's Stadium will be the first stadium in history to host a FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl in the same year.

Major projects will be carried out ahead of the 2025 season, the team said, including new state-of-the-art video boards, which will give Levi's Stadium the largest 4K display in the league.

Another 13,000 square feet of LED screens will also be upgraded, while a new LED field lighting system will brighten the playing surface for primetime night games while conserving

Numerous stadium and club areas will have a refreshed look and feel, some beginning this season.

“Fans arriving to the stadium from the north will now enter via Xfinity Gate A, and the Cache Creek Field Club will host an all inclusive buffet for select ticket holders for the 2024 season,” according to the 49ers.

The stadium this fall also will feature free, faster Wi-Fi via Xfinity, using a new Cisco Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure that features 1,300 access points that provide for high-speed internet in every location.

The team said the stadium also plans to upgrade its wireless network presented by Verizon. With the help of America Fujikura Ltd., the stadium will feature a new 5G Distributed Antenna System to improve connectivity.

On the main concourse, the team will add “cashierless” food and beverage stands.

"Together, with our 49ers Faithful fans, members and corporate and event partners, we have collectively made Levi's Stadium a world-class sports and entertainment destination," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. "Throughout our first decade at Levi's® Stadium, we have cultivated an award-winning experience. As we embark on the next decade of 49ers games, Super Bowl 60, FIFA World Cup, concerts and other events, we will continue investing in the fan experience."

The team plans to continue to upgrade its luxury spaces, including two new open-air patio bars, remodel over 120 luxury suites and add 20 additional field-level seats. Half of all suite renovations were completed this past offseason and the remaining half will be completed ahead of the 2025 season, the team said.

"After executing a packed non-NFL events schedule including five soccer matches and three concerts, our stadium operations team has turned the page to football," said Francine Melendez Hughes, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Stadium Operations. "We have been hard at work renovating and upgrading parts of the stadium for fans, but the work isn't done yet. Some of our biggest projects are still to come. We are excited to continue innovating to give fans one of the best viewing experiences in the NFL."

The said 90% of the improvements to the publicly-owned stadium will be financed by the team, with 10% from the Santa Clara Stadium Authority.

For more information about Levi's® Stadium, please visit LevisStadium.com and the Levi’s® Stadium media guide.