Santa Clara Co. Jail Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling Meth to Inmates

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own on suspicion of smuggling drugs to inmates, authorities announced today.

Mayra Rios, a 35-year-old Antioch resident and correctional deputy, is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail at the Main Jail on charges that she brought methamphetamine into the Elmwood Correctional Facility.

Her arrest comes after a two-month investigation revealed the jailer’s involvement in a smuggling ring, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Jessica Gabaldon.

Sheriff’s Office investigators asked a magistrate to set a higher bail amount based her access to funds, former position of authority and influence and flight risk.