San Jose Police Arrest Four Suspects for Multiple Home Invasion Robberies

San Jose police today announced the arrest of three men and one juvenile who they say are responsible for terrorizing multiple families in a string of recent home invasions.

One of the suspects was involved in a June violent home invasion one day after he was released on bail after being arrested on an unrelated charge, police said.

Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez, both 19, Eduardo Santiago, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from San Jose, are in custody for various robbery and assault charges related to the attacks.

In a June 30 press release, police said that on May 31, at approximately 3:50pm, they responded to a report of a home invasion that had occurred in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue.

An elderly couple told officers that five to six men had entered their home, bound them with belts, brandished a handgun and violently assaulted them. The suspects stole various personal items, including bank cards, jewelry and the victims’ vehicle before fleeing before police arrived..

Police said the stolen vehicle was used a short time later in a second home invasion in the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive, where five suspects held a male victim and his 15-month-old child at gunpoint. The suspects threatened to shoot the child, then abducted the father, forcing him to go to his bank and demanding that he withdraw money from his account, according to the police report.

The suspects returned with the victim to his Summerdale Drive home and stole various personal items, including bank cards and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing from the scene by the victim's wife as she came home, police said.

Then on June 7, at 12:18pm, a third similarly violent home invasion occurred. In a residence in the 4000 block of Bolero Drive, two male suspects held an elderly couple at gunpoint and violently assaulted them, according to police.

Police said the suspects rummaged through the home and attempted to steal various items. Because one of the victims was able to contact police during the home invasion, officers were able to arrest two suspects as they fled from the scene. The suspects, identified as Manzano and Mendez, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on felony robbery charges.

During the investigation, detectives from the police department’s robbery unit identified two additional suspects, Santiago and a juvenile male. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their residences, where both suspects were apprehended in San José without incident. Using search warrants for the suspect’s homes, police said they recovered various items of stolen property.

Robbery detectives learned that suspect Manzano had been arrested on an unrelated charge of evading police on the evening of June 5 and booked into jail. Manzano was released from custody on June 6, the day before the home invasion. Suspects Manzano, Mendez and Santiago are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The suspects are believed to be involved in additional burglaries and violent crimes. SJPD is asking for the public’s assistance in providing all potential surveillance footage of the suspects, regardless of whether the footage captured a crime in progress. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective VanBrande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4166.