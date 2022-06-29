San Jose Carjacking Ends in Crash, Arrests of Suspects in Previous Armed Robberies

Four San Jose teens arrested in March for multiple armed robberies and carjackings returned to old habits this week, carjacking a car at gunpoint near San Jose State University early Sunday morning.

After crashing the stolen vehicle as they were pursued by police vehicles and a helicopter, the four were arrested without incident. Three of the youths were on “active searchable probation” and one was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor at the time of the arrests, police said in a statement released this morning.

The suspects, who were not identified, are 14, 15 and 17 years old.

The victim was not injured.

Officers reported that at approximately 1am June 26, they responded to an armed carjacking incident that occurred near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets, two blocks south of San Jose State.

The victim was sitting inside his parked vehicle when “four male suspects wearing masks on their faces approached him and demanded his vehicle and personal property at gunpoint,” according to a police department press release. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Approximately one hour later, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle occupied by the suspects, who fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they began a pursuit but discontinued it “due to the suspect’s reckless driving.”

The police department helicopter, Air 3, located the vehicle and observed as the suspect driver continued driving recklessly and ultimately lost control of the vehicle and collided with a center median near the area of Coleman Avenue and Highway 87, according to police..

The suspect driver fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later. The three additional suspects were taken into custody at the scene by patrol and Special Operations Officers. A loaded privately made firearm was recovered at the scene.

All four suspects were identified as juveniles and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Robbery detectives recognized three of the four suspects from prior armed robberies and carjackings that had taken place in San José. The suspects had previously been arrested and booked for those robberies and carjackings in March, police said.

Anyone with information on this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Marte #4621 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: [email protected] or at 408-277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.