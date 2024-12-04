SJ Police Nab Suspect in 41 Retail Thefts from Target Stores

Since August 2024, the San José Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Detail investigated forty-one retail theft incidents throughout the city of San José. Investigators identified suspect Jesus Delgadillo, 46, of San Jose as being responsible for those retail thefts. Over the past year, police said Delgadillo stole over $18,000 worth of Lego sets and other merchandise from various Target stores in San José.

With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for suspect Delgadillo.

On Nov.14, investigators located and arrested suspect Delgadillo and found stolen merchandise from Target inside his vehicle at the time of arrest. Suspect Delgadillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of grand theft and attempted grand theft.

“Thanks to the grant awarded by the California Board of State and Community Corrections, the San José Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Detail can focus our efforts investigating retail crime. Members of the Organized Retail Theft Detail work tirelessly to investigate each incident,” said a police spokesperson. “If someone is committing retail crime in the city of San José, our detectives will work tirelessly to bring them to justice.”

“I am thankful for the hard work of our Police Department and Organized Retail Theft Detail,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “The San José Police Department continues to do an exceptional job in holding suspects accountable when they target our San José community.”

“Four retail thefts is too many – over 40 is ludicrous,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “I want to thank our Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Detail for leaning in and using the resources we have available to arrest those harming our community. We’re counting on our DA and judges to use new tools like Prop 36 to intervene in cycles of crime long before it gets to this point. Our community deserves a criminal justice system that leans in earlier and more aggressively to get people the help they need and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information about this cases or similar cases is asked to email



. or call 408-277-4166.