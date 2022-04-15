Police Announce Attempted Murder Charges in Holiday Oakridge Mall Shooting, Release Video

San Jose Police on Thursday released a video of a robbery and shooting at the Oakridge Mall last December, and announced felony charges against three San Jose teens in connection with the incident.

The announcement of the charges and release of the mall security video occurred more than a month after the third suspect was arrested in San Jose.

Two 19-year-olds, Ulises Jimenez and Paul Lebeau, will face robbery charges, while their robbery victim, 18-year-old Naylen Hobson Plattner, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Miraculously, no shoppers or workers were injured when Plattner opened fire with an automatic handgun in the crowded San Jose mall, spraying bullets at the two men after they stole jewelry from him.

In a Thursday press conference, police gave this account, reading from a press release::

On Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:48pm, a strong-arm robbery and shooting occurred inside Oakridge Mall, 925 Blossom Hill Road, in San José, A man later identified as Hobson-Plattner was walking in the crowded mall with his girlfriend. Whent wo 19-year-old gang members, later identified as Ulises Jimenez and Paul Lebeau, approached Hobson-Plattner, grabbed some jewelry from him and ran off.

After the robbery, Hobson-Plattner retrieved a concealed handgun that police said had been illegally modified to shoot fully automatic, and fired the fully automatic firearm at Jimenez and Lebeau as they ran towards a crowd of shoppers in the malll.

Police said Hobson-Plattner shot approximately 15 rounds towards numerous people who were shopping in the mall “just five days before Christmas.” Hobson-Plattner then fled the mall with his girlfriend. Jimenez and Lebeau also fled with the stolen jewelry, according to the police statement.

”We’re very, very lucky that no innocent citizens were hit as a result of this,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department said at the April 14 news conference.

Hundreds of shoppers were locked down in the mall and sheltered in place as the San José police responded to numerous reports of an active shooter in the crowded mall. San José officers searched every shop and hallway, including the Target store inside of the Oakridge Mall and the surrounding parking areas. Physical evidence was recovered from the scene, and was later processed by the Santa Clara County Crime Lab.

Gang Investigative Unit detectives assigned to the case were able to identify the two gang members who committed the robbery by surveillance footage.

A San Mateo County law enforcement officer later recognized Hobson-Plattner from a previous case and notified San Jose police.. Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Hobson-Plattner at his San Jose residence on Jan. 12 after a brief standoff.

Police said search warrants were obtained and executed at multiple locations, and a firearm was recovered. DNA from Hobson-Plattner linked him to evidence recovered at Oakridge from the date of the shooting. According to police.

On Jan. 25, Jimenez was located and arrested by the San José Police Covert Response Unit in San José. On March 9, Lebeau was arrested by San Jose patrol officers. Both Jimenez and Lebeau were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on robbery charges.

Suspect Hobson-Plattner was booked for multiple counts of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of an assault weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Balala #4386 of the San José Police Department’s Gang Investigations Unit at 408-277-3835.