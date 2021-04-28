Deputies Seek Suspect After VTA Worker Hit by an Arrow

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is seeking information and a suspect after a Valley Transportation Authority employee was hit in the back by an arrow Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was “walking in a residential neighborhood on his work break when he was struck in the back with an arrow by an unknown assailant,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The worker was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408.808.4500 or the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431.