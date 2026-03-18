Former Valley Water CEO Dismisses Report on Sexual Harassment Allegations

The resignation of Rick Callender as CEO of Valley Water, Santa Clara County’s primary water agency, on March 1 was followed by the release of findings of an investigation that corroborated multiple allegations that he violated district workplace and ethics policies, including those involving sexual harassment.

In late February, days before his resignation, the Valley Water board voted 6-1 to retain Callender as a special adviser for one year, allowing him to keep his $512,886 salary.

Callender, who joined the agency in 1995 and became its first African American CEO in May 2020, framed his departure as a retirement: “With deep gratitude and respect, as Black History Month draws to a close, I write to formally announce my retirement from Valley Water.”

Today, March 17, Callender released the following statement, describing himself as a “CEO on the warpath after becoming the target of a devastating ouster campaign spearheaded by one disgruntled board member.” Here is Callender's full statement:

“I am Rick Callender and I have served as CEO of Santa Clara Valley Water District since 2020. I am fighting to clear my name and restore my reputation following a $943,000 so-called “investigation” that sought to prove sexual harassment.

There is a larger story here.

This was an investigation by a law firm that showed bias throughout but, most significantly, failed fairness standards on a handful of serious allegations. I am not alone. A senior member of staff filed an internal complaint with Valley Water’s Board of Directors in February 2025 about bias ingrained in the report.

These cases of significant bias led to findings that ignored exculpatory information and context while focusing on testimony described in some instances as not fully credible.

A larger share of the report was a pile-on of annoyances and petty grievances that did not merit any investigation, much less a nearly $1million probe.

I know it’s difficult to climb on board with someone accused of sexual harassment. It’s far easier to accept such a pronouncement and look the other way.

But I have devoted myself to Valley Water for some three decades,becoming the district’s first African American CEO. Like any CEO who takes such a task seriously, I was unflinchingly dedicated to the District.

I am writing to you because I believe you are a reporter willing to look beyond a superficial investigation and consider the full context.

I am willing to share my knowledge about how one of seven district directors, Rebecca Eisenberg, was a catalyst for the investigation and, in fact, sought to orchestrate the complaints.

Here is a brief summary of just two episodes treated by investigators as scandalous in which impactful context was absent:

A so-called “crotch photo” showing how I dressed waist-down during the Covid years was, in reality, a photo of my sweatpants, with my seated legs as the centerpiece. No crotch was visible. The report mischaracterized that photo and neglected to include context of why the photo was shared.

The investigators cited a text that I wrote stating, “You never know.” They shamefully left a faulty insinuation that I was hinting at a future sexual relationship. In its entirety, the text read: "You never know if I need help.” The context was “help” watering plants when I was out of town.

The report included other similar examples of bias – episodes mischaracterized by investigators who failed to include exculpatory context.

I want to take a step back to write that I have been, and I remain,devoted to the district, its fiscal health and to the community that it serves. I grew up in San Jose. I am a member of the California State Bar, and I am president of the California/Hawaii NAACP State Conferences, with 57 branches.

Was I too casual with a handful of employees, each of whom was a subordinate? Probably. Did I sexually harass anyone?

The answer is simple: I did not.

The majority of the board has demonstrated its support for me. In fall2024, while on leave during the investigation, the board maintained my full pay. The probe dragged on for 11 months — a stretch that aggravated the harm to my reputation.

Nonetheless, I retired from the district on March 1 under amicable terms, with a one-year contract extension in exchange for my guidance in the district’s upcoming transition to a new CEO.

I am grateful to the majority of district directors who have remained supportive over the years.”

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.