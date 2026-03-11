‘Peach Boy’ Statue to Return to Guadalupe Park in San Jose

Plans are underway to replace the cherished Momotaro “Peach Boy” statue, a beloved bronze landmark in San Jose's Guadalupe River Park that was stolen in September 2025.

City officials said they are coordinating with the mayor of Okayama, Japan, and a foundry has been identified to recreate the 5-foot bronze statue, featuring Japanese folklore hero Momotaro (the “Peach Boy”), a dog, a monkey and a pheasant.

The City Manager has been directed to explore allocating funds for the project, and the cost of shipping the statue to San José has been secured, according to the city.

The Momotaro “Peach Boy” statue was given to San Jose by its sister city Okayama, Japan, in 1993.

San José is home to one of three remaining Japantowns in the United States.

San Jose’s Sister City relationship with Okayama is the second oldest in U.S. history.

One of the city's most cherished gifts from Okayama was the Momotaro, or “Peach Boy” statue – a symbol of the longstanding friendship and cultural exchange between our sister cities. The bronze statue was stolen from its stand in Guadalupe River Park last fall and has not been recovered.