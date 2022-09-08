Volleyball Ref in Custody, Charged with Sexual Assault of Independence High Student

A boys volleyball referee in San Jose is in custody, charged with the sexual assault of a female student at Independence High School.

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/ Child Exploitation Detail Task Force arrested Darwin Tengco, 46, for sexual assault of a victim under 18 years old.

In a press release, police said that on Aug. 15, a student at Independence High School reported that a boys volleyball referee had sexually assaulted her after school in April 2022. San Jose detectives responded to Independence High School and conducted a thorough investigation.

Detectives submitted the case to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was obtained for sexual assault of a minor under 18 years old. Tengco surrendered to law enforcement on Sept. 1, and was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.