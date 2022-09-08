Another Flex Alert Today, with Triple-digit Temperatures Predicted in San Jose

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for today, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9pm, calling for voluntary electricity conservation in response to predictions of continued high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast for San Jose and in many parts of the state, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy,” the system operator said in a statement.

The system operator this morning reported that current capacity of the system was 51,423 megawatts of electricity, and warned that the peak demand today could reach 51,401 megawatts. The report, as of 8am, pegged the current use at 34,714 megawatts. As temperatures ease slightly on Friday, the system expected slightly lower peak demand tomorrow, of 48,897 megawatts.

“Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including power outages.”

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit flexalert.org.

A Flex Alert is typically issued in the summer when extremely hot weather drives up electricity use, making the available power supply scarce. This usually happens in the evening hours when solar generation is going offline and consumers are returning home and switching on air conditioners, lights, and appliances.

Although rolling blackouts across the state were avoided during Wednesday’s Flex Alert, some residents of Palo Alto, Alameda and Healdsburg still lost power.

The National Weather Service forecast for today for San Jose calls for sunny and hot weather, with a a high near 102. Light north northwest winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 65, with a northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday:Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.