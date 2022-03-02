Former Girls’ Volleyball Coach Accused of Sex Acts with Teen

An Overfelt High School staff member was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court Tuesday on a felony charge of committing “lewd and lascivious acts” with a “14 or 15”-year-old girl.

The suspect, Jared Washington, was arrested Feb. 28 on a complaint filed last month from a female who reported that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Washington when he was coach of the Stingray Volleyball Club from around 2012 to 2015, according to a police statement today.

Police said Washington had previously worked as a volleyball coach at Independence High School, Evergreen High School as well as the Stingray Volleyball Club in San José.

He is listed as a student services coordinator at Overfelt High School in San Jose, according to the school’s website.

During the investigation, detectives with the San José Police Department's Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail determined that the victim was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Washington.

The task force also learned of other possible victims and witnesses who were contacted and disclosed similar grooming and inappropriate activities involving the suspect during the same time span, according to police.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San José Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or at [email protected]