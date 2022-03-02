Former Girls’ Volleyball Coach Accused of Sex Acts with Teen

An Overfelt High School staff member was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court Tuesday on a felony charge of committing “lewd and lascivious acts” with a “14 or 15”-year-old girl.
The suspect, Jared Washington, was arrested Feb. 28 on a complaint filed last month from a female who reported that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Washington when he was coach of the Stingray Volleyball Club from around 2012 to 2015, according to a police statement today.
Police said Washington had previously worked as a volleyball coach at Independence High School, Evergreen High School as well as the Stingray Volleyball Club in San José.
He is listed as a student services coordinator at Overfelt High School in San Jose, according to the school’s website.
During the investigation, detectives with the San José Police Department's Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploitation Detail determined that the victim was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Washington.
The task force also learned of other possible victims and witnesses who were contacted and disclosed similar grooming and inappropriate activities involving the suspect during the same time span, according to police.
Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San José Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or at [email protected]
He worked at several schools and apparently had more than one victim.
We have an epidemic of sexual abuse in this county.
Mr. Rosen should step up and set and example for the entire community. He needs to show that children will always be protected, no matter who sexually assaults a child.
He can start with my children.
Mr. Rosen has evidence and personal knowledge that my children have been put into harms way. One of them has already confirmed being molested.
But since a prominent attorney had arranged for said abuse, he will not act.
All he has to do is send his investigators to my children’s home.
If it were his own kids, the sirens would be blazing. The fact that he even hesitates for one second is a travesty.
You can’t be against child molestation just some of the times. This is only one of several cases in the news in the last year. Each of those recent perpetrators had multiple complaints against them, but they were still permitted, over the course of years, to have unfettered access to children at our schools.
If Mr. Rosen acts to protect my children, he can likely prevent another child molester from volunteering at several schools and at a church nursery.
(open letter to Mr. Rosen — emailed today to [email protected])
Dear Mr. Rosen,
There is an epidemic of sexual assaults against our children in this county. Many of these assaults are being perpetrated at schools, daycare’s, and universities. Children are reporting the abuse, but nothing was done. Perpetrators have continued to have unfettered access to children. Timely responses could have spared many, many children from being abused.
The people of this county look to you to set the example. If you were to take a zero tolerance after hearing those types of reports, it could influence how others react.
As you know, my son has already confirmed being molested. The other children have shown strong indications of also being molested.
Please intervene and protect my children.
Sincerely,
Ben Z.
Ben Z., if it was mine, I’d go all “Ellie Nesler” on his ass, she couldn’t wait for justice that probably wouldn’t have come (at least in any equitable way).