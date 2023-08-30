Two Stabbed at In-N-Out After 49ers/Raiders Game

A Tracy man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that happened last week during a brawl at an In-N-Out Burger in Santa Clara.

Video footage released to media showed 49ers and Raiders fans fighting each other not long after the Niners played a preseasaon game at nearby Levi's Stadium.

Officers responded about 11:15pm Aug. 25 to the fast-food restaurant at 3001 Mission College Blvd., where at least 10 people were fighting, Santa Clara police said.

Gage Anthony Bryand, 27, was detained along with several other people after police arrived. After looking at video footage, police said Bryand is suspected in two stabbings that happened during the fight.

The stabbing victims were hospitalized, but their conditions were not available.

Police didn't release information on what sparked the fight.

Bryand was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include attempted murder. He is set to appear in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who has video evidence and/or information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Frank Hagg at (408) 615-4814 or email him at [email protected].