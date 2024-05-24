Santa Clara and 49ers Announce Lawsuit Settlement

The Santa Clara Stadium Authority and the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement they say resolves long-standing disputes over public safety expenses, and buffet costs for legacy seat license holders at Levi's Stadium, which is on city-owned land and is owned by the authority.

The stadium authority, a public entity, is governed by City of Santa Clara officials. The Santa Clara City Council will consider approving the settlement at its next meeting, Tuesday, May 28.

In a press release, the city said the settlement agreement “includes many benefits to the city and Stadium Authority.”

Mayor Lisa Gillmor disagreed, accusing City Manager Jovan Grogan of “deceiving the public,” and calling the agreement “a loan-shark-type deal,” in a post on X.

According to the city, the agreement:

Reduces the amount that the stadium authority owes the 49ers by $7.5 million (from $22.3 million to $14.8 million)

Pays $7.1 million in performance rent to the city

Amends various agreements resulting in new annual revenue to the city estimated at $2.8 million in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Based on agreements signed more than 10 years ago, the 49ers pay the city for public safety costs for NFL games and the stadium authority reimburses the 49ers for a portion of those costs.

“This deal reduces the authority’s reimbursement obligations by $108,000 per game and adds an additional $4 per ticket surcharge to non-NFL events to help offset the Stadium Authority’s commitment to fund a portion of NFL public safety,” said Grogan, who also is executive director of the stadium authority, in a statement.

“We believe the settlement agreement addresses key concerns and provides a fair and advantageous resolution for the stadium authority and Santa Clara residents,” said Grogan. “By settling this dispute and restructuring terms in the original agreements that helped bring the 49ers to Santa Clara, we were able to achieve both immediate and long-term financial benefits for the City of Santa Clara. As a result of the settlement agreement, we project that Santa Clara’s general fund will receive $20 million in total revenue from Levi's Stadium over the next two years.”

The settlement agreement is between the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, the City of Santa Clara and various entities related to the San Francisco 49ers’, the Forty Niners SC Stadium Company LLC and Forty Niners Stadium Management Company LLC.

View the full signed Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release.

On X, Gillmor said:

“Anyone saying this settlement agreement is good for Santa Clarans is deceiving the public. The money the team claims the City gets requires repayment. It’s a loan-shark type deal.”

Councilmember Kathy Watanabe also said on X she opposes the settlement:

“I oppose this agreement because it gives the 49ers a discount on public safety costs that hurts taxpayers and makes the stadium less safe!”