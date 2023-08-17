Two San Jose Students Stabbed at James Lick High School

James Lick High School in San Jose was on lockdown this afternoon after a stabbing that injured two students, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 11:25am at the school on North White Road. The suspect or suspects fled prior to officers arriving, and the two students stabbed were taken to a hospital, according to San Jose police.

Information about the students' injuries and suspect details were not immediately available.

Police said as of shortly after noon that the school was on lockdown and people should avoid the area while the investigation is underway.