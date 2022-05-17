Two Homicides Reported in Less Than Four Hours in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating two homicides just hours apart following the death of a person shot early Monday morning..

Officers were called at 3:08am. to the 400 block of South 10th Street, just off the campus of San Jose State University.

In a press release, San Jose police said two people had been shot. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and later died. Another suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The death is the 10th homicide this year in San Jose, police said. A woman was stabbed to death late Sunday night.

In an unrelated case, a woman died after she was found stabbed late Sunday night in San Jose.

Officers responded at 11:20pm. to the 5200 block of Vera Lane after someone reported a person on the ground.

Officers located a woman with at least one stab wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The suspect is at large, according to police.

The separate killings were the city's ninth and 10th homicides of the year.