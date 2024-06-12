Therapist Arrested on Charges He Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Girl in Her San Jose Home

On June 8, San José police responded to a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred the day before in her home. Upon arrival, officers determined that the female minor survivor was sexually assaulted by her adult male therapist during a session at her residence.

The suspect was identified as Alejandro Lopez Nunez, 38, of Santa Clara, a behavioral therapist with Trumpet Behavioral Health and also a part-time Instructional Aide at Forest Hill Elementary School at the time of the incident.

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force began a thorough and comprehensive investigation and determined that Nunez had sexually assaulted the female minor victim multiple times since March.

The next day, detectives located and arrested suspect Lopez Nunez in the city of Santa Clara and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail for sexual assault of a minor.

Police believe there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Minten #4269 of the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4102.