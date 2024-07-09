Police Identify San Jose Man They Say Planted Bomb at Northeast Office Park

On July 3 at 10:06am, a man called police to report that he had planted a bomb behind a business in the 1300 Block of Ridder Park Drive, a business park area in Northeast San Jose. He did not identify himself.

On Monday, police reported they were able to identify the caller, and had arrested 56-year-old Felix Arnaz, on multiple felony charges. Police did not say when Arnaz was arrested.

Following the Wednesday morning call, police reported they had located a suspicious device that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device. Police blocked traffic and ordered the evacuation of the area near Fox Drive.

The San Jose Special Operations Bomb Squad and a swat team were called to the scene, where they discovered what they called “an incomplete but viable IED.”

“The Bomb Squad rendered the device safe and began a meticulous search of the area for additional devices, however, none were found,” the police reported Monday in a press release.

Detectives responded to the scene and began a thorough investigation of the incident.

Swat team officers located Arnaz in his vehicle in the area of Ruby Avenue and Aborn Road in the Evergreen District of East San Jose and successfully took him into custody. As a precaution, nearby businesses were evacuated while bomb squad officers searched the vehicle, which yielded no additional devices.

The suspect was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple charges related to the “possession of a destructive device.”

No information was provided about the actual target of the bomb, or of a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Madera of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4161.