Deadly Weekend in San Jose Leaves 3 Homicide Victims Dead, 2 Wounded and 1 Suspect Dead

Three homicides occurred over the weekend in San Jose – the sixth, seventh and eighth homicides in the city in 2024.

One suspect in one of the cases is in custody, the prime suspect in another killing died in a car accident while fleeing the scene and one or more suspects in a fatal shooting remained at large as of today.

The most recent fatality occurred on Sunday, at approximately 12:20pm, according to San Jose police.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue near the Southwest Expressway for a report of a fight. At the scene, officers detained an adult male suspect who had assaulted another man.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing, according to police. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the other man as Leonardo Soulett, 32, of San Jose, who was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a homicide charge.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

The weekend’s first homicide of a San Jose woman was reported about 8pm Friday.

Police said a man identified by police only as the homicide victim’s boyfriend died when he crashed his car while fleeing the scene of the killing in a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 2300 block of Arden Way in San Jose that he shared with the victim.

As of today, police declined to name the victim and the deceased suspect.

Homicide detectives had determined that the woman’s boyfriend was the prime suspect using Automatic License Plate Readers, which assisted detectives in discovering that the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Coordinating with allied agencies, police determined that the suspect crashed his vehicle and perished sometime after the incident. They released no further details of the time or location of the fatal accident.

According to a fact sheet published by Shelter From The Storm, an advocacy non-profit for victims of Intimate Partner Violence, an average of 124 women per year are murdered at the hands of an intimate partner in California.

Of these victims, 45% were in the process of separating from their partner. Seventy-six percent involved a history of violence where others were aware of the abuse. In one out of five cases, a person other than the primary victim, often a child, was severely injured or killed at the time the murder of the woman took place.

The next homicide occurred in a shooting incident on Saturday at 8:53pm in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road that left one man dead and two women injured, one seriously.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the two victims, but a male victim succumbed to his injuries. One female victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. A second female victim from the same incident was identified after being dropped off at a nearby hospital and has non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter or shooters remain at large. Police gave no further description or identity, as they continued their investigation.