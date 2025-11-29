Police Link Possible Gang Dispute to Black Friday Shooting at Valley Fair Mall, as Search for Gunman Continues

San Jose police said today that they are looking for a single male suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting at the Westfield Valley Mall that left three people injured, none seriously.

The 2.2 million-square-foot mall, one of the largest in California, reopened today at noon, resuming what was expected to be its biggest retail sale weekend, amid police assurances that Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident.

In a statement today, police said preliminary details indicate the lone suspect “became involved in a verbal altercation with the adult male victim before producing a firearm from his waistband and firing multiple rounds.” They did not name or provide a description of the suspect.

“Initial information revealed the incident to be gang-motivated,” police said.

During the shooting, which prompted hundreds of Black Friday shoppers to seek cover or flee the giant shopping mall, an adult woman and a 16-year-old girl were struck by stray gunfire. Police said the two female victims are not believed to have been involved in the dispute, and are being treated at a San Jose hospital, as is the man who was the target of the shooter.

The victims and the specifics of their injuries were not revealed.

“A shooting in a crowded mall on a busy shopping day is deeply concerning,” said Chief Paul Joseph in a statement. “To reassure our community, we are increasing patrols throughout the weekend while our detectives continue their focused work to identify and locate the individual responsible. I have full confidence the suspect will be brought to justice swiftly.”

The San Jose Police Department said its entire Special Operations Division was sent to the Stevens Creek Boulevard site to clear the mall, assisted by patrol officers, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Clara Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The mall straddles the boundaries between Santa Clara and San Jose, at Winchester and Stevens Creek boulevards.

“I am praying for the three gunshot victims and for the thousands of people for whom a holiday shop became a survival mission,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “Thanks to our SJPD officers for responding quickly and to the Valley Fair employees and neighbors who opened their shops, their garages and their homes to protect those fleeing.”

“Since last night, our law enforcement teams have been working nonstop not just to find and hold the suspect accountable, but to make sure our public spaces are secure,” the mayor said.

“We are upping patrols at Valley Fair and will continue to update the community as the investigation continues. Please know the person who caused this pain and fear will not get away with it – we will find them and they will face their crimes.”

“An incident like this is alarming for everyone," said San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire. "I am grateful for the swift, coordinated response from our police department and our regional partners. Our priority now is supporting the victims and ensuring our community feels safe as the investigation moves forward.”

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor added a statement: “Our community is shaken by last night's shooting at Valley Fair, a mall shared by both Santa Clara and San Jose. I’m praying for the victims and grateful for the rapid work of our law enforcement partners.”

In a statement, San Jose police officials thanked the city fire department and the county EMS for their speedy responses to the 5:40pm shooting report.

The crowded mall was initially locked down for more than an hour, then evacuated, store-by-store as police scoured the giant mall for evidence. San Jose police were speaking to witnesses and searching for a suspect into the night.

An undetermined number of shots had rung out around 5:30pm, sending terrified shoppers crouching for cover in the sprawling shopping center.

San Jose police reported the shooting on X at 5:40pm:

“Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.”

At 7pm. police reported on X that the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter.”

“However, officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the police post continued. “Please continue to avoid the area.”

Another post, at 8:40pm, by San Jose Police gave this updated report:

“In total, three victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that have been determined to be non life threatening. Please continue to avoid the area. Traffic is severely impacted.”

Mall officials announced that beginning with the reopening of the mall af noon Saturday, individuals who may have left personal items behind when they fled the mall Friday may retrieve them at a collection site in the mall's Leasing Suite on the 3rd floor acros from the security office.

Westfield Valley Fair is the largest mall, by area, in Northern California and has higher sales revenue than all other malls in California.

Valley Fair, at 2.2 million square feet the fourteenth largest shopping mall in the United States, is officially located on Stevens Creek Boulevard in the City of Santa Clara although all of its eastern half and some of its western half is physically located in the City of San Jose. The mall has 214 stores and 58 restaurants.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.