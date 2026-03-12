San Jose Driver Killed When Car Hits Median On Highway 17 Near Scotts Valley

On March 8, about 10pm, CHP officers responded to a call of a crash on southbound Highway 17, south of Glenwood Drive.

A 44-year-old man from San Jose was driving a 2008 Suzuki SX4 at an unknown speed when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Suzuki and crashed into the concrete median.

After this impact, the Suzuki rolled and crashed into a dirt embankment on the west shoulder of southbound State Route 17, police said.

The driver sustained major injuries and, despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with potentially helpful information is asked to call CHP dispatch at (831) 796-2160. Information regarding the deceased victim is available through the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Captain Boles, the commander of the CHP Santa Cruz Area office, emphasized that buckling up before driving requires only a few seconds, yet its potential impact is immeasurable.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the driver’s family and friends,” a spokesperson stated in a release. “The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.”