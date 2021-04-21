SJ Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Motorcycle This Month

A bicyclist injured in a collision with a motorcycle in San Jose earlier this month succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Wednesday, police said.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has not released the name of the bicyclist, who died 20 days after the crash that was reported around 9:45pm on April 1 in the area of West San Carlos Street and Leigh Avenue.

The bicyclist was crossing West San Carlos Street outside of a crosswalk when the motorcyclist traveling east collided with him. He was taken to a hospital with major injuries and eventually died, while the man on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The fatal collision is the 13th on San Jose city streets in 2021. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Malvido with the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 408.277.4654.