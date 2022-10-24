San Jose Reminds Gun Owners of New Year’s Day Deadline to Comply with Gun Insurance Law

To ensure compliance with San Jose’s new gun insurance ordinance, gun owners in San Jose need to have an insurance policy for their firearms that includes losses or damages from accidental use by next year.

The city of San Jose announced Friday that gun owners. must have homeowners, renters or gun liability insurance coverage in place by Jan. 1,, and be ready to pay a $25 fee that will be used for city initiatives to reduce gun harm.

Firearm owners are encouraged to apply for a city of San Jose insurance attestation form to provide proof of insurance coverage.

The fee, which will be used to conduct services like firearm safety education, suicide prevention services and violence prevention programs, does not have a set date for collection, and is tentatively set to be $25.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said everyone who drives a car understands the importance of insurance to protect accident victims and incentivize safety. He said gun insurance can “compensate victims who need care, and encourage gun owners to use gun safes, deploy trigger locks and take gun safety classes.”

“That's not insignificant in a country where 4.6 million children live in a home where a gun is kept loaded and unlocked,” Liccardo said in a statement.

The ordinance follows other efforts that the city claims has led to reduced gun violence in San Jose, such as initiating gun violence restraining orders, banning unserialized "ghost guns" and cracking down on illegal purchases.

More information on the gun harm reduction ordinances can be found here.

