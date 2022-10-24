San Jose Reminds Gun Owners of New Year’s Day Deadline to Comply with Gun Insurance Law

To ensure compliance with San Jose’s new gun insurance ordinance, gun owners in San Jose need to have an insurance policy for their firearms that includes losses or damages from accidental use by next year.
The city of San Jose announced Friday that gun owners. must have homeowners, renters or gun liability insurance coverage in place by Jan. 1,, and be ready to pay a $25 fee that will be used for city initiatives to reduce gun harm.
Firearm owners are encouraged to apply for a city of San Jose insurance attestation form to provide proof of insurance coverage.
The fee, which will be used to conduct services like firearm safety education, suicide prevention services and violence prevention programs, does not have a set date for collection, and is tentatively set to be $25.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said everyone who drives a car understands the importance of insurance to protect accident victims and incentivize safety. He said gun insurance can “compensate victims who need care, and encourage gun owners to use gun safes, deploy trigger locks and take gun safety classes.”
“That's not insignificant in a country where 4.6 million children live in a home where a gun is kept loaded and unlocked,” Liccardo said in a statement.
The ordinance follows other efforts that the city claims has led to reduced gun violence in San Jose, such as initiating gun violence restraining orders, banning unserialized "ghost guns" and cracking down on illegal purchases.
More information on the gun harm reduction ordinances can be found here.
.
Why? It’s not constitutional and will be thrown out by then. On top of that, it’s written such that “low income” people are an exception, but yet never properly defined “low income”, so if we’re basing this on the qualification of what is “middle income” – that means anyone making less than ~$120K is low income, right? Or is the city just going to make up its own rules?
This was a dumb knee jerk law, which didn’t even answer some of the questions about the Gilroy garlic shooting (was there actually two assailants like victims stated? Was one recording the other shooting emulating Brenton Tarrant? were they apart of the Black Sun Cult? were FBI or local authorities aware of their intentions?) – none of these problems were or are resolved by this unnecessary gun law which won’t get past supreme court.
GTFOH with that nonsense!
A warning to San Jose residents that think complying with this
unconstitutional Firearms Fee & Insurance scheme is a good idea.
Do you trust San Jose (or a non-profit) with safeguarding your personal information?
Think twice before you provide any data regarding your 2nd Amendment constitutional rights to CA local or state officials.
Just this year CA AG Rob Bonta published owner’s addresses for criminals to obtain firearms.
June 28th, 2022
“Massive Trove of Gun Owners’ Private Information Leaked by California Attorney General”
“The office of CA’s AG Rob Bonta released the Personal Information of Thousands of
CA gun owners and concealed carry permit holders to the public this week”
“The DOJ leak compromised the private information of thousands of Permit Registrants between 2011 and 2021.
Bonta’s office also expressed concern that data from 5 other gun registries,
the Assault Weapon,
Dealer Record of Sale,
Firearm Certification System, and
Gun Violence Restraining Order registries, could have been compromised.”
“We believe that AG Rob Bonta is either massively incompetent, incredibly negligent, or willing to criminally leak information that he does not have the authority to leak,”
“The information, taken from the state’s database of concealed carry permit holders, included thousands of gun owners
FULL NAME,
Date of Birth,
HOME ADDRESS,
License Plate Numbers
Race,
when their concealed carry permit was issued, and what type of permit it was. ”
“The leaked private information of gun owners is likely to increase the risk criminals will target their homes for burglaries
– something the state’s dashboard reports happened 145,377 times in 2020 alone.”
AG Rob Bonta is another Prop 47 supporting Soft-on-Crime official that needs to be voted out this NOV.