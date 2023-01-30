Legislature Considers Statewide Gun Insurance Requirement Like San Jose’s

Following San Jose’s lead, the California Senate is considering legislation to require all gun owners to carry liability insurance to own a gun.
Two state senators last week introduced amended legislation to require such insurance for the negligent or accidental discharge of a gun.
If SB 8 becomes law, California would be the first state in the nation to enact such a law.
San Jose has a gun insurance law, the first such law in the nation. SB 8 will be modeled after San Jose law, which went into effect at the beginning of this year.
The amended Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Sens. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland and Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, following the mass shootings across the state in January.
“Victims of gun violence and their families suffer severe harm -- economic, mental and physical -- but have little to no recourse to be compensated for that harm,” Skinner said in a statement.
Skinner added, “Insurance is the method our society uses to compensate those harmed by, for example, car accidents, medical malpractice, or faulty consumer products. Requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance puts the burden where it should be -- on the gun owner.”
Statewide, 31 people have died this month in mass shootings that have occurred in Oakland, Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park and Goshen, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks the numbers. Twenty-four more people were injured in those shootings, according to the same source.
“This bill is a commonsense approach to improve community safety,” Blakespear said. “Under current laws, gun violence victims and society at large are the ones who suffer the cost of gun violence. This needs to change.”
“Firearms are similar to cars in that they are inherently dangerous and are in wide circulation,” he said. “If a car accidentally causes injury to a person or property, the insurance policy will compensate the victim. The same approach should apply to injuries caused by guns.”
The state plan would be like car insurance, he said. Gun owners would be civilly liable for property damage, injury or death caused by their gun. Gun owners would also have to have proof they own the gun and keep that proof with them. If asked by police, a gun owner would have to show the officer proof of insurance.
Blakespear introduced a version of SB 8 last year. The latest version of SB 8 will be like last year's SB 505, which was crafted by Skinner. Anthony Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge, will also be a principal author of the latest version of SB 8.
Is it in any way surprising that contempt for the Constitution, intimidation as well as harassment of gun owners, evasion of the reality of crime, false analogy and fallacious low-IQ pretense at reasoning with insurance and the motor vehicle insurance analogy, which fools nobody competent or principled, is limited merely to one badly run city in this physically and morally declining state?
They’re being degenerate in office elsewhere, too, with state-wide scope.
Just an Observation
No contempt for the constitution. Just requiring proper management and responsible ownership. Just like a car, you need to take steps to mitigate damages either for injuries or property when your gun is used inappropriately.
The insurance company will have the right to test fire a bullet to have a database of bullet fingerprints. Since they are not an agency of the government, but a PRIVATE company. Thus no 2nd amendment issues there. That will be used with a proper subpoena to track a bullet to the gun that fired it. Thus no 4th amendment issues there either.
And if that means it solves a crime, so be it. If it also results in the possibility that one is in the business of providing firearms to other illegally, that will also be good. We need to get rid of ghost guns and this way will at least force people to get them form out of state.
My hopes are we can get this done nationally, so that there is no more loopholes in the illegal or negligent use of firearms. Just look at the 6 yr old that shot the teacher!!!!
Allow the drug addled & mentally ill to trash and corrupt all public spaces while harassing the law abiding gun owner is just another insult added to the cost of living among childish leftists.
I think it’s called ‘Anarcho-Tyranny’ and its expected fruit is apathy.
This quote from the article really sticks out to me – as it’s the old game of comparing two completely different issues, but leaving out important details that don’t fit the narrative of the person speaking.
If we are going to treat cars and guns the same – then why not facilitate a background check for every driver license? Why not have people wait 10-days before they can pick up their new car while the background check processes? Why not issue a background check every-time someone purchases gasoline (this happens with Ammo)? Why not cap the amount of gasoline people can purchase? We are taking the same approach, right?
And what a complete joke to say somehow guns are in wide circulation compared to cars. Each home has an average of 2-cars – there are FAR more cars than firearms associated with each home, and you don’t get in a firearm 4 times a day and drive on a road with thousands of other firearms.
So, if we are going to create such nonsensical policies, at least have the policy stand alone on its merits/efficacy, as opposed to comparing it to another policy associated with another completely different product that is apples to oranges. It just sounds goofy.
Victims of hate speech and slander and their families suffer severe harm — economic, mental and physical — but have little to no recourse to be compensated for that harm, requiring speakers to carry liability insurance puts the burden where it should be — on the speaker.
This bill is a commonsense approach to improve community safety, under current laws, victims of hate speech and society at large are the ones who suffer the cost. This needs to change.
Free speech is similar to cars in that it is inherently dangerous and is in wide circulation, If a car accidentally causes injury to a person or property, the insurance policy will compensate the victim. The same approach should apply to harm caused by free speech.
The state plan would be like car insurance, he said. Public speakers would be civilly liable for harm caused by their speech. If asked by police, a speaker would have to show the officer proof of insurance.
– If it’s good for the Second Amendment, it’s good for the First.