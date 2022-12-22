Liccardo, Community Partners Announce 100% Affordable Housing Development at Cathedral of Faith

Mayor Sam Liccardo joined a San Jose church and a Christian foundation to announce a 100% affordable housing development at the Cathedral of Faith campus on Canoas Garden Avenue. Cathedral of Faith Pastor Ken Foreman and SHP Christian Foundation founders Peter and Susanna Pau joined the mayor in the announcement.

The proposal for 237 housing units marks the city’s first 100% affordable, mixed-income development on church property since the City Council adopted a “Yes in God’s Backyard” strategy to open up more land for affordable housing.

“When affordable housing developments are proposed in many cities, too often, we hear the refrain ‘not in my backyard.’ Here in San José, we hear churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques saying, ‘Yes in God's Backyard,”’as they look to repurpose underutilized parking lots and empty parcels to make room for more of our neighbors,” said Liccardo in a statement. “I’m grateful that Cathedral of Faith and Susana and Peter Pau practice what they preach to help our most vulnerable families and residents.”

The proposed development results from a shared mission between the SHP Christian Foundation ((a nonprofit affiliate of Sand Hill Property Company), Cathedral of Faith, and the city to build more affordable housing.

Pastors Ken and Kurt Foreman and the SHP Christian Foundation founders proposed to add affordable housing to Cathedral of Faith’s campus.

"Our SHP Christian Foundation mission is to do God’s work by serving those in need. We all know affordable housing is in need, but the problem cannot go away unless there can be more supply,” said the Paus in a statement. “Cathedral of Faith is stepping up, there will be 237 units of affordable housing, with on-going supportive services for those families, on their church land. We are partnering with the Church to do what God asks us to do, care for the people He cares for."

“In the story of the nativity, there was no housing available in Bethlehem for the holy family. Today, we also face a housing challenge,” said Ken Forman. “We love our city and are eager to do what we can to be a part of the solution. The Cathedral of Faith has always had a heart to serve the community and we believe the affordable housing project is the best way we can currently do that.”

The project comprises 237 affordable units serving low and very low-income residents, with 78 units set aside for seniors and 159 units for families. Final approval and entitlement is expected in January, with groundbreaking anticipated in late 2023. Cathedral of Faith and the Sand Hill Property Company will take advantage of SB 35, a statewide streamlining bill for affordable housing, to expedite the development process.