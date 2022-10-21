San Jose State Football Player Struck and Killed This Morning by San Jose School Bus

The San Jose State University Spartans football team is mourning the loss of a freshman player killed in a traffic collision this morning in San Jose.

The student, Camdan McWright, 18, was riding an electric scooter that was hit about 6:50am on Oct. 21 by a school bus at South 10th and East Reed streets, about two blocks from the campus, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus, with 14 students aboard, was headed east on East Reed and was crossing South 10th with a green light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

McWright, on a stand-up Lime scooter, was crossing South 10th against the red light in a crosswalk, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The bus driver wasn't able to stop in time and the bus collided with the scooter, Lee said.

McWright, a Spartans player and freshman at the university, was from Southern California and would have turned 19 in December.

"We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family," said San Jose State University President Steve Perez. "We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

Spartans head coach Brent Brennan said the team was grappling with the tragic news on Friday morning.

“Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that," Brennan said in a statement on the team's website.

Counselors will be on hand at the campus to help students cope with the tragedy, university official said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and his Spartan football family," the team posted on Friday morning.

The team's scheduled game at New Mexico State at 3 p.m. Saturday is pending, the team said.

