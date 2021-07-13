San Jose Police SVU Unit Arrests Six at Local Hotel in Human Trafficking Case

The San Jose Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Human Trafficking Task Force arrested three men for soliciting prostitution and three additional suspects from Stockton on felony pandering and weapon charges during an undercover operation at a San Jose hotel on July 9, police announced Tuesday.

In addition to the arrests, Officers recovered four adult females believed to have been forced into prostitution.

On Friday, Officers conducted an undercover human trafficking operation during evening hours to recover individuals forced into prostitution and arrest their traffickers. Officers also targeted sex buyers during the operation.

Three men from Stockton, California, dropped off a young woman to engage in commercial sex. During the investigation, the three men were detained, and officers located two loaded firearms in their vehicle.

Suspects Jarren Meek, Markell Shelton, and Mark Ramirez were all arrested for felony pandering, felony possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. All three suspects posted bail after being booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and are no longer in custody.

All survivors were connected with or offered a victim advocate, which was coordinated through Community Solutions. Community Solutions’ advocates responding to these types of cases are specially trained in Human Trafficking and are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their 24-hour crisis number is 877-363-7238.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases involving these suspects is asked to contact Detective Shen #4224 of the San Jose Police Department’s Special Victims Unit- Human Trafficking Task Force at (408)537-1999 or email [email protected]