Chamber Exec Moved Quickly to Reshape Battered Organization

Nine months after the Silicon Valley Organization imploded after publishing a racist political attack ad, the dust is starting to settle.

Matt Mahood, former CEO, landed a job as economic development director for fast moving Morgan Hill, and Eddie Truong, former-director of government and community relations, is a contract lobbyist. Madison Nguyen, former-EVP, is fielding executive recruiter calls but in no hurry after a jungle vacay.

The report commissioned to internally “investigate” hasn’t been released, citing attorney-client privilege, but reportedly found “no intent to do harm.” Despite apologies, no one has taken personal responsibility for the post—which asked “Do you really want to sign on to this?” above a photo of Black men in a cloud of smoke. The “web administrator,” Fly has learned, is a junior SVO employee who managed to keep their job, while three higher levels on the org chart were asked to clear out their desks.

Truong admits the staffer emailed him and consultant Storefront Media about the photo ahead of time, but he didn’t open his inbox until hours later. While denying responsibility for the post, Truong chalks up the SVO’s epic mistake to poor communication and is moving forward, which he’s framed as “striking out on his own,” a narrative posted to a nonprofit news site on which he’s an advisor.

Truth is, however, both Truong and Nguyen’s positions were eliminated June 4, according to an internal memorandum from now-President and CEO Derrick Seaver obtained by the Fly. Deemed part of “organizational changes,” the positions became redundant after the SVO shut its PAC.

Seaver says the organization may get involved in future policy ballot measures, but its days of supporting or opposing office seekers are over as he refocuses on serving small and medium sized businesses.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.